Downtown Janesville, Wisconsin shoppers will have an easy ride this holiday season

A southern Wisconsin city is pulling all the stops to relieve holiday shopping stress.

The city of Janesville is taking away some holiday pressures by offering free trolley rides every Friday and Saturday through December. These free lifts will allow passengers the option to stop at different shops and restaurants.

“Shop, Dine & Make Merry” trolley rides are available from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 21. Hours are different during “Jolly Jingle Weekend.” This is a weekend of free and low-cost events. Trolley hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The trolley promotion is made possible by Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Rock County Historical Society, Downtown Janesville, Inc., and Rotary Botanical Gardens.

