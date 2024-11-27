Crisis hotlines are available this holiday season

The holiday season can be stressful. There are resources in the community to support those in a time of crisis such as Safe Passage in DeKalb.

The organization provides several services, including an emergency shelter and legal advocacy. Their crisis hotline is confidential and available 24/7.

Beth Ganion, the prevention education and communications manager at Safe Passage, says there are trained advocates on the hotline.

“Our hotline is for safety planning and also crisis intervention," she said, “If somebody's having a panic attack, or maybe if somebody is going through a tough emotional time and needs someone to talk to.”

She said folks can also call if they have questions about their circumstances.

“If you're like, ‘Hey, is this an abusive relationship?’ or "Is this something I should be worried about?’” Ganion said, “You can always just give us a call and we'll help talk you through it. And we'll try and figure out a solution with you.”

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Crisis Hotline

The crisis hotline number for Safe Passage is 815-756-5228. You can text for assistance at 815-393-1995.

If you're outside of DeKalb, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. Their number is 800-799-7233. You can also text BEGIN to 8878.

Experiencing a mental health crisis?

Call 9-8-8, the suicide and crisis lifeline.