© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Crisis hotlines are available this holiday season

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:56 PM CST
Helmuth Pandora
/
Pixabay

The holiday season can be stressful. There are resources in the community to support those in a time of crisis such as Safe Passage in DeKalb.

The organization provides several services, including an emergency shelter and legal advocacy. Their crisis hotline is confidential and available 24/7.

Beth Ganion, the prevention education and communications manager at Safe Passage, says there are trained advocates on the hotline.

“Our hotline is for safety planning and also crisis intervention," she said, “If somebody's having a panic attack, or maybe if somebody is going through a tough emotional time and needs someone to talk to.”

She said folks can also call if they have questions about their circumstances.

“If you're like, ‘Hey, is this an abusive relationship?’ or "Is this something I should be worried about?’” Ganion said, “You can always just give us a call and we'll help talk you through it. And we'll try and figure out a solution with you.”

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Crisis Hotline

The crisis hotline number for Safe Passage is 815-756-5228. You can text for assistance at 815-393-1995.

If you're outside of DeKalb, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. Their number is 800-799-7233. You can also text BEGIN to 8878.

Experiencing a mental health crisis?

Call 9-8-8, the suicide and crisis lifeline.

For more information, click here.
Tags
WNIJ News domestic violenceSafe Passage
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara