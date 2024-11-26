Perspective: What to do with this fear

Seems like fear has settled over us like a fine, poisoned drizzle. The news, social media, talk shows are like crop dusters spraying ways for us to be afraid and ways to hate each other. The Atlantic cover art shows Trump driving a circus wagon with an elephant trapped, an image echoing the Bradbury novel, Something Wicked this Way Comes. Memes reinforce that message. Cut off friends. Cut off family. Divorce your spouse. If they voted for Trump.

But some are turning to creation for courage and solace. With a big smile, next to a horse, writer Pam Houston says, “It is very important to do things that comfort you. For me that is hugging horses and dogs. It sounds silly but that is the only way to balance the fear. Fear for myself, yes, but even more fear for the people I love. Rearrange your priorities so you have access to whatever thing that is. Ocean. Chocolate. Flowers. Books.”

This morning, a friend texted how she couldn’t understand how America could elect a bully like Trump. I replied, “Maybe do some research into why we elected him. Maybe do it outside mainstream media. I don’t care to get in this discussion with you. I don’t have the mind or heart for it. And fear our conversation would devolve into argument. I value our friendship. I feel for how upset you are.”

We went on to talk about the good things in our lives. We both received a lift of joy.

I’m Katie Andraski and that’s my perspective.