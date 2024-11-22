Sycamore police identify couple found dead outside of their home

Sycamore police responded to a call Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 in the 200 Block of E. Maplewood Drive for a report of a shooting.

Police have identified the deceased as Kimberly and Robert Hurley.

Autopsies are pending.

Investigators say they have no evidence or indication to believe any other individuals were involved in the incident, or that there is a risk to the public.

The public is requested to contact the Sycamore Police Department with any information.

According to a news release, a firearm was located on Robert Hurley. The scene was secured and a search warrant was obtained prior to conducting an evidentiary search of the residence. Various individuals were interviewed and detectives canvassed the area for additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sycamore Police Department was assisted by the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or has reason to fear for their safety, it’s important to seek help.

Potential resources that are available free of charge include:

• Locally: Safe Passage 815-756-5228 or safepassagedv.org

• National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788 for confidential support 24/7.

