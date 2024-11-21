© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Boone County property taxes expected to go up, as tax rate goes down, county official says

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published November 21, 2024 at 4:30 AM CST
Pixabay

The Boone County Board will take a vote on Thursday on the county’s budget for its 2024-2025 fiscal year. Its fiscal year starts in December.

Becky Tobin, the Boone County Administrator puts together the budget for the Boone County Board members to consider.

“The biggest thing that's included in this budget is all of our large, capital infrastructure projects that are going on,” Tobin said. “That's going to inflate the budget more than it normally would be.”

The projects include the renovation of the Public Health Department, the courthouse and two county owned buildings on McKinley Avenue ib Belvidere.

“So, there's a lot of moving parts here,” she said. “It's going to take probably 18 months to two years for all of this to be complete.”

She said there are several sources of money that will cover the cost of the projects including $6 million in reserves, federal relief funding and future bonds.

She says the county continues to pay off debt for past infrastructure projects, which will be paid off in 2028.

Regarding how these projects may affect people’s property taxes, she said “The increase that they'll see has nothing to do with these building projects.”

She said the 2025 fiscal year budget as proposed does go up.

“The board is only raising it 3.5% because that's all we need,” Tobin said. “We're not going to ask the taxpayers to pay more than the county needs to function.”

Fiscal year 2023-2024 budget was $12.8 million, while fiscal year 2024-2025 proposed budget is about $13.25 million.

She said the additional funding is going to the highway department, senior transportation program, veteran’s assistance and liability and retirement taxes.

Tobin said covering the additional expenses won’t fall on just existing property owners.

“So realistically, there's new property out there that's paying taxes, for the first time, so that your existing property owners don't get hit with as much of an increase,” she said. “And I'm not saying they're not going to see any increase, but it won't be three and a half percent from the county side.”

For fiscal year 2023-2024 the property tax rate was 0.92743. The proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2024-2025 is 0.84321, according to county documents.

She adds that although the estimated 2025 county property tax rate proposed will be down from last year, property values are expected to go up, so property owners are likely to see a tax increase.

She said folks may see additional increase from other taxing bodies like from the townships, and school districts.
Tags
WNIJ News Boone County
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara