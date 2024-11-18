Perspective: Compartmentalize this

Over the next few years, a lot of people are going to experience life-altering pain;

and the people who brought that pain will compartmentalize, ignoring or seeing

no connection between the suffering of others and their decisions in the recent

election.

According to psychologists, compartmentalization is “a defense mechanism in

which people mentally separate conflicting thoughts, emotions, or experiences to

avoid the discomfort of contradiction.” As “mass deportations” occur, putting

people in concentration camps, separating families, and perhaps sweeping up half a

million DACA recipients and even US citizens; as Ukraine disappears from the

map and more Gazans are slaughtered; as the harassment of women and

persecution of gay, trans, and non-binary folks is either proactively pursued or

tacitly tolerated; as our air and water are befouled; as competent civil servants are

purged, people lose their health insurance, and sanitized, “patriotic” propaganda is

presented as American history, some people will cheer, while others will deny

responsibility, telling themselves, “This isn’t what I thought would happen.”

Well, so what. Many others knew. Surely, everyone hearing my voice knows

someone who is in for a world of hurt. And your intentions will not matter.

I’m Taylor Atkins and that’s my Perspective.