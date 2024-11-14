Perspective: The best of all possible worlds

The great philosopher Wilhelm Leibniz is probably the most ridiculed great thinker in all of history, for he is quoted as saying that this is the best of all possible worlds. And we would think indeed that is ridiculous, given that we live in a world of forest fires and global pandemics, and that's just the start.

But actually, I want to defend Leibniz, because what he really meant was that most of the Universe works really quite well, and we human beings are rather silly and conceited to think that indeed the world does not work well, simply because it sometimes inconveniences us. The truth of matter is fire continues to burn, the sun continues to warm, snow continues to be cold, and water continues to be wet. Black Holes continue to happen. Subatomic particles are as elusive as ever.

Most of the Universe works extremely well. Perhaps, indeed, we have to die and become food for worms before we can really realize that this is truly the best of all possible worlds. I'm always looking for some dead body to dig up so that I can ask them if they've changed their minds about Wilhelm Leibniz. This is Tom McBride, and that's my perspective.