A different type of homecoming will happen in Rockford this month

A Rockford institution is reopening its doors.

The Rockford Art Museum temporarily closed last November. The museum is housed in the Riverfront Museum Complex, which needed a heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade. The update is complete, and the museum will reopen Nov.14. Its opening exhibition is called "Homecoming: In Color."

Carrie Johnson, the executive director and curator at the museum, stated in a press release that the project may not have taken place without the support of Rockford State Representative Maurice West. West helped obtain $6,000,000 in state funds to improve the climate control of the complex.

A Homecoming Gala will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 9 at the museum. Tickets are sold out. Those who have purchased tickets for the gala will have the opportunity to nominate a queen and king. A pep rally will take place at 6 p.m. This is a 21 and older event.