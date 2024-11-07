© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
A different type of homecoming will happen in Rockford this month

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM CST
Yvonne Boose

A Rockford institution is reopening its doors.

The Rockford Art Museum temporarily closed last November. The museum is housed in the Riverfront Museum Complex, which needed a heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade. The update is complete, and the museum will reopen Nov.14. Its opening exhibition is called "Homecoming: In Color."

Carrie Johnson, the executive director and curator at the museum, stated in a press release that the project may not have taken place without the support of Rockford State Representative Maurice West. West helped obtain $6,000,000 in state funds to improve the climate control of the complex.

A Homecoming Gala will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 9 at the museum. Tickets are sold out. Those who have purchased tickets for the gala will have the opportunity to nominate a queen and king. A pep rally will take place at 6 p.m. This is a 21 and older event.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
