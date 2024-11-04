Perspective: We should all be offended

This presidential election cycle has been unique to say the least. It’s one that will be remembered for decades to come. Former President Donald Trump is the GOP nominee for the third time in three cycles. Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee after entering the run just 15 weeks before the election after President Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election. The difference between the candidates Is more than political. They are different ethnically, socio-economically, educationally, socially, morally, and mentally.

Their campaign rallies have been extremely different, and this was most evident last week. On Oct 27th at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, referred to Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage and had a racist trope about African Americans and watermelon. I enjoy a good comedian and a good laugh; but there is a difference of context between a comedy club and a presidential campaign rally. To add fuel to the fire GOP Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance when asked at his rally about this comedian’s comments suggested people shouldn’t be so offended.

As someone who has experienced racism in multiple ways, I find it inhumane and oppressive to suggest people shouldn’t be offended by discrimination. Only someone who lives in privilege would suggest anything like this. I’ve never experienced antisemitism before and I wouldn’t ask a Jewish person who has, not to be offended by it. The United States of America should be a place void of bias for all of humanity. When racism rears its ugly head; all American should stand up and speak out; denouncing this ideology as unacceptable in this diverse nation. That’s the idea of America many of us will be taking to the polling place Tuesday.