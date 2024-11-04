Local band evolves into something bigger

A northern Illinois band is expanding its footprint by transitioning into something bigger.

The group InFunktious is a cover band that has played at Stage Left, Fatty’s Pub and Grille, and the Corn Classic in DeKalb. Three of its members are now a part of a band called Covington Grove. Colin Ryan is the band’s manager. He said this group is a step up from InFunktious.

“This is our passion project, he said. “This is what we're trying to push national. We have an amazing keyboard player that joins the three of us, named Samuel Wyatt. Basically, we've spent the last three or four years with InFunktious to pay the bills so that we could do this project.”

Ryan said Covington Grove is a blues rock funk fusion band that plays original music.

It's fun, upbeat music," Ryan said. "A little bit of rock, little bit of roll, a little bit of funk, a little bit of soul.”

He said the band is even getting airplay in Tampa, Florida.

An album release party will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at The Venue in Aurora. The band’s debut single “Greens” is now available on select streaming services.



