Car dealership stabbing suspect identified and had been on pre-trial release after domestic incident earlier this month

On Oct. 23, 2024, the DeKalb Police Department received a 911 call from the Brian Bemis Toyota dealership about a patron who had become upset and was brandishing a knife.

Police say the individual then attacked employees, with one employee receiving a non-fatal stab wound. Police arrived within five minutes and confronted a suspect, who refused to drop the knife and police say advanced towards the officers.

Police then shot the individual. That person has been identified as Charles M. Tripicchio, 32, of DeKalb.

Tripichhio remains in a Rockford hospital in stable condition and he is expected to recover from his injuries. He is in police custody while at the hospital.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved the following charges against Tripicchio:



Armed Violence, a Class X Felony

Attempted Armed Robbery, a Class 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony

Criminal Damage to Property, a Class 4 Felony

Aggravated Assault, 3 counts, a Class A Misdemeanor

As soon as Tripicchio is discharged from the hospital, he is scheduled to be transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

At the time of this incident, Tripicchio had been released from the DeKalb County Jail on Oct. 10, 2024, due to pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act for the charges of Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery with Bodily Harm, and Unlawful Restraint following an incident against a family member that occurred at his home on Oct. 9, 2024.

The Illinois State Police continues their investigation as it relates to the use of force used against Tripicchio at the time of the incident.