Perspective: Don't just walk by

I lost my job, and my wife got sick, then we lost our apartment, and now we are in our car. There is a different story for each person who is unhoused.

One common denominator is that at some point, as their lives began to unravel, they experienced being evicted from their home. There are an estimated 141 evictions every day in Illinois. There are eight every day in the WNIJ listening area, the most being in Winnebago and DeKalb counties. And one in six of those evicted does not have a plan or another place lined up.

It is estimated that the US has a gap of affordable housing of 7 million units. 82% of Americans believe that our country should be doing more to prevent homelessness. However, most do not want affordable housing built in their neighborhood. I suggest that it is time to stop shaking our heads and walking by. Working on behalf of the common good is the lifeblood of a democracy. I encourage you to get to know an individual who is unhoused, learn their name and their story, respond to them as the neighbor they are.

I challenge us all to be a part of finding the solution to end homelessness in our county, not for the whole nation, but just for your community. I'm Dan Kenny.