Wildlife sanctuary to begin reptile expansion next year

Sick and injured animals wind up at a wildlife sanctuary in northern Illinois. Volunteers there care for any variety of North American wildlife species. Thanks to a recent grant, they’re able to house more reptiles and amphibians.

Hoo Haven is situated on 20 acres in Durand. They’re dedicated to rehabilitating and releasing animals back into the wild. They also are committed to educating the public about the importance of wildlife in the region.

The sanctuary is building a new enclosure and education center dedicated to reptiles and amphibians, thanks to a $55,000 grant from Constellation Energy.

Hoo Haven director Karen Herdklotz says that every animal has a purpose, and they need a safe place to recover and heal.

“You know," Herdklotz said, "every one of God's creatures deserve attention and something, and that's why we are glad we're here now.”

Hoo Haven is hosting an open house next Sunday where the community can come, meet the animals, and explore the sanctuary. The expansion project is expected to be completed in the Spring.