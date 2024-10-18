Poetically Yours - Your vote counts
Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Rhonda Parsons.
Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.
Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.
Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here’s her poem.
“I Cast my Ballot: Moving America Forward.”
I cast my ballot on a Tuesday October day
The sun so bold and true
didn’t hide behind the fluffy clouds in sight
Perfect mirror, perfect mirror
reflecting the prayer and purpose of a soul on a spiritual mission
to move America and the world forward
I cast my ballot on a Tuesday October day
Slim cylinder of ink in hand
filling in the ovals
This child of light delighted to see
mental health, women’s rights, and integrity of election taking
precedent
America’s not going back
The days of love are here
Hide from the sun if you want
but I prefer the warmth and light
and I would never hurt you
That makes me an American
means my love’s true
My heart is red, white and blue
whooshing in the wind
My soul is the eagle
circling over fields
That’s why I exercise the wings of my better angels
tis the greatest joy to hear those rustling feathers
My strength is your strength
and freedom is global flight
I cast my ballot on a Tuesday October day
The sun so bold and true
didn’t hide behind the fluffy clouds in sight
Perfect mirror, perfect mirror
reflecting the prayer and purpose of a soul on a spiritual mission
to move America and the world forward