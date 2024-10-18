Poetically Yours - Your vote counts

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story earned the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Besides writing, Parsons enjoys painting, hiking, meditating, and playing with her family’s chihuahuas. Here’s her poem.

“I Cast my Ballot: Moving America Forward.”

I cast my ballot on a Tuesday October day

The sun so bold and true

didn’t hide behind the fluffy clouds in sight

Perfect mirror, perfect mirror

reflecting the prayer and purpose of a soul on a spiritual mission

to move America and the world forward

I cast my ballot on a Tuesday October day

Slim cylinder of ink in hand

filling in the ovals

This child of light delighted to see

mental health, women’s rights, and integrity of election taking

precedent

America’s not going back

The days of love are here

Hide from the sun if you want

but I prefer the warmth and light

and I would never hurt you

That makes me an American

means my love’s true

My heart is red, white and blue

whooshing in the wind

My soul is the eagle

circling over fields

That’s why I exercise the wings of my better angels

tis the greatest joy to hear those rustling feathers

My strength is your strength

and freedom is global flight

I cast my ballot on a Tuesday October day

The sun so bold and true

didn’t hide behind the fluffy clouds in sight

Perfect mirror, perfect mirror

reflecting the prayer and purpose of a soul on a spiritual mission

to move America and the world forward



