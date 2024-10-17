Polka, bake sales and a new park: a fall fest for all in Naplate

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to Lasalle County, to a small village of a little over 400 people who love to party.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Jill Nevins, one of the event organizers for the Naplate Fall Fest. According to Nevins, the town is pronounced "Nay-Plate."

Naplate is situated on the north bank of the Illinois River and is located next to the city of Ottawa.

In February of 2017 a large EF-3 tornado caused extensive damage to the village of Naplate. On Saturday a new park will be opened for the village. Nevins says she hopes the new park will act as a sort of rebirth for the town and help to form new happy memories of Naplate.

While speaking of happy memories, the Naplate Fall Fest will offer ample opportunities to make more cheerful mind moments.

If you like to polka, come on down. Nevins says the local favorite is the "Beer Barrel Polka."

If your sweet tooth is calling, there will be a bake sale as well. Nevins says her personal favorite are the chocolate covered pretzels and the popcorn balls are also popular with the locals.

The Naplate Fall Fest takes place on Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vittone Park in Naplate, Illinois.

