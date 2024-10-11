© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants are now available for art organizations operating in some northern Illinois counties

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:56 AM CDT
Yvonne Boose

An annual northern Illinois art grant cycle is now open.

Community Arts Access Grants are now called Regional Arts Partner Grants. Funds, up to $2,500, are available to arts organizations and nonprofits that are working on art related projects. Applicants must operate in DeKalb, Boone, Ogle or Winnebago counties. Artists wanting to submit must do so in partnership with an organization.

Past winners cannot receive funds for the same project.

These grants are partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Other support comes from the City of Rockford and Amazon.

Those looking to apply can attend virtual workshops on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 17. The application deadline is Nov. 8.

 
Tags
WNIJ News Rockford Area Arts Council
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose