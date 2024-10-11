Grants are now available for art organizations operating in some northern Illinois counties

An annual northern Illinois art grant cycle is now open.

Community Arts Access Grants are now called Regional Arts Partner Grants. Funds, up to $2,500, are available to arts organizations and nonprofits that are working on art related projects. Applicants must operate in DeKalb, Boone, Ogle or Winnebago counties. Artists wanting to submit must do so in partnership with an organization.

Past winners cannot receive funds for the same project.

These grants are partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Other support comes from the City of Rockford and Amazon.

Those looking to apply can attend virtual workshops on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 17. The application deadline is Nov. 8.



