© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aurora will shine bright this fall

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 4, 2024 at 11:42 AM CDT
Aurora Public Art Facebook

A northern Illinois city will live up to its nickname as it showcases luminosity.

Auora is known as the city of lights. Lumenaura is the city’s first illuminated art spectacular.
Jenn Byrne is Aurora’s director of public art. She said the idea to showcase this interactive experience came from other cities.
“I've been attending these CODAworx conferences that happen all over the country for the last several years that focus on public arts, cutting edge technology, and economic development,” Byrne said.
Some of these places include Cincinnati, Ohio, Baltimore, Maryland and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Byrne pointed out another component.
“Also, what we have going all month is an incredible partnership with Metra and on the BNSF line going from Union Station to Aurora, there are four compartments that have immersive lighted art installation,” she explained. “So that's two of the cars that'll be lighted on the outside, like their holiday Christmas trains that they did last year.”
Byrne said lights will come alive every evening starting Oct. 4 and will continue through Nov. 1. She added that the highlight happens during Indigenous Peoples Day weekend of Oct.11 - 13. The main festival will include about 60 light installations, interactive activities, and musical performances throughout downtown Aurora.

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose