Aurora will shine bright this fall

A northern Illinois city will live up to its nickname as it showcases luminosity.

Auora is known as the city of lights. Lumenaura is the city’s first illuminated art spectacular.

Jenn Byrne is Aurora’s director of public art. She said the idea to showcase this interactive experience came from other cities.

“I've been attending these CODAworx conferences that happen all over the country for the last several years that focus on public arts, cutting edge technology, and economic development,” Byrne said.

Some of these places include Cincinnati, Ohio, Baltimore, Maryland and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Byrne pointed out another component.

“Also, what we have going all month is an incredible partnership with Metra and on the BNSF line going from Union Station to Aurora, there are four compartments that have immersive lighted art installation,” she explained. “So that's two of the cars that'll be lighted on the outside, like their holiday Christmas trains that they did last year.”

Byrne said lights will come alive every evening starting Oct. 4 and will continue through Nov. 1. She added that the highlight happens during Indigenous Peoples Day weekend of Oct.11 - 13. The main festival will include about 60 light installations, interactive activities, and musical performances throughout downtown Aurora.



