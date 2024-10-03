Perspective: The theft of free speech

In the Daily Chronicle, DeKalb police state there have been “numerous reports of political signage being stolen within the past two weeks.”

I suspect the thefts of political signs are many more than what’s been reported. Why? Because recently, we have been victims of this kind of crime as well, though we haven’t reported it. We had waited for weeks to have our signs delivered. Then we proudly staked them near the entrance of our long driveway – bright white lettering on a sea blue background. But within four days, our free-speech rights were violated.

When I Googled “the theft of political signs,” the reports piled up across many states. This reinforces statements by pundits who claim we are indeed a seriously polarized nation – and perhaps dangerously so.

Presidential races – as well as state and local political races – can stir up strong emotions. People eagerly hear the candidates in their political party declare that they are the best – the only – candidate for the office to bring change that is needed and prosperity for all! Emotions are further ramped up by a candidate’s style of delivery – a bright smile, an angry scowl; arms crossed or spread wide open.

But, whatever moves one to declare unwavering loyalty to a candidate, it doesn’t bestow the right to deny another’s free speech rights.

C’mon, folks! Seeing things as black or white; good or bad; right or wrong is retreating to adolescent thinking. It’s time to grow up!

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my perspective.