2024 DeKalb County Voter Referendum Guide

As you prepare to cast your votes for candidates in your voting district, be aware of additional questions that will appear on the ballot depending on where you live.

Statewide ballot questions

Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker’s official duties?

Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?

Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?

DeKalb County ballot question

Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a sales tax) be imposed in The County of DeKalb, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, schools resource officers, and mental health professionals?

City of DeKalb ballot question

Shall the City Clerk of the City of DeKalb be appointed, rather than elected?

Village of Kirkland ballot question

Shall the corporate authorities of the Village of Kirkland be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax and a Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax (which together are commonly referred to as "municipal sales tax") at a rate of 1% of eligible sales for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief?

City of Sandwich ballot question

Shall the elected office of the City Treasurer of the City of Sandwich be abolished and the duties of the City Treasurer be assigned to another City position?

City of Sycamore ballot question

Shall the clerk in the City of Sycamore be appointed, rather than elected?

Sycamore School District ballot question

Shall the members of the Board of Education of Sycamore Community Unit School District No. 427, DeKalb and Kane Counties, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?