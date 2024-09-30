© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

September ends warm and dry as we head into October.

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier,
John Jurgens
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens

As September wraps and we head into October, 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to recap September, while also forecasting the days ahead for autumn across northern Illinois.

Jurgens mentions to us that, while not record breaking, September was warmer than normal for September, with less rainfall as well.

Jason and John then touch on Hurricane Helene. Although the northern part of Illinois did not see the runoff precipitation from the tropical storm, the strong winds many northern Illinois residents experienced this past weekend was due to Helene.

Jurgens rounds out the conversation by giving us a weather forecast for the next couple days as we head into October.

You may listen to the full conversation by clicking on the link above.
Tags
WNIJ News dry weatherweather
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier
John Jurgens
John Jurgens is a meteorology and broadcast journalism student at Northern Illinois University.
See stories by John Jurgens