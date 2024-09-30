September ends warm and dry as we head into October.

As September wraps and we head into October, 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to recap September, while also forecasting the days ahead for autumn across northern Illinois.

Jurgens mentions to us that, while not record breaking, September was warmer than normal for September, with less rainfall as well.

Jason and John then touch on Hurricane Helene. Although the northern part of Illinois did not see the runoff precipitation from the tropical storm, the strong winds many northern Illinois residents experienced this past weekend was due to Helene.

Jurgens rounds out the conversation by giving us a weather forecast for the next couple days as we head into October.

You may listen to the full conversation by clicking on the link above.