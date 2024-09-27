WNIJ's Jess Savage hops across the pond to report on peat moss and sheep farming with lessons to bring back to Illinois

WNIJ’s newest reporter Jess Savage covers the environment as part of Report for America's Ag and Water Desk. But right now, Savage is in the bogs near Yorkshire, England studying peat-land restoration. It’s part of a reporting fellowship with the Pulitzer Center. What Savage is learning there will help as they begin reporting on the relationship between agriculture, the environment, and fragile ecosystems.

We checked in with Savage across the pond to learn more about this project and how it could impact how they approach their beat in the U.S.

Across the world, research shows that some farming practices cause less impact on the environment than others.

"Nature-friendly farming" and "conservation grazing" are two methods taking hold in North Yorkshire England, but they're not without controversy.

Jenny Sharman is the stakeholder engagement officer at the Yorkshire Peat Partnership.

She says that farmers should have a seat at the table when the conversation is about transforming current practices.

“What would it look like if we were to listen to all of those voices," she said. "How do we actually then bring all of them together and provide that balance?”

Sharman also says that any policy change can have unintended consequences, and policymakers should be listening more closely to farmers’ concerns.

This stage of Savage's reporting for the Pulitzer Center is to talk directly to those farmers who are being asked to consider changes like reducing sheep herds or turning to different livestock choices to help improve the land.

Savage says they hope this insight can be adapted to reporting on agricultural practices in the United States and right here in northern Illinois.

"Something that would be important to keep in mind in Illinois is how important the perspectives of farmers are when thinking of changing practices and regenerative agriculture," Savage said.

We'll check in again with Savage next week as their reporting project unfolds.

