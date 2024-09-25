Perspective: I can see clearly

I have always loved my glasses. My mother said she was shocked when I got them. I was probably three or four and she was amazed I kept them on. She figured I would be pulling them off constantly.

I was probably just delighted I could finally see better.

There was only one time when I wasn’t happy with my glasses. In junior high my lenses were thick. I always thought that if I turned my head just right on a sunny day, I could burn down a barn. But since then, there have been vast improvements with eyewear: thinner frames, lighter lenses, progressive bifocals. Unfortunately, new innovations, come with a higher price tag. However, I am happy to pay the price. Every new pair is better than the last. And it’s not like I don’t wear them. They are on my face from the time I open my eyes until the time I go to bed. I see them as an investment. They are part of who I am.

Recently, I got a new pair. I had the previous pair for four years, so I was overdue for glasses. I can’t believe how much better I see—the newspaper is even easier to read. They are a joy.

A dear friend who also loved great glasses once told me, “You know, we could find cheaper eyeglasses if we weren’t so damn picky…” And then we both laughed and laughed. Good times.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.