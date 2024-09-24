Perspective: Life on the hay wagon

While more famous for his masterpiece, The Garden of Earthly Delights, the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch painted other works that provide much food for thought. His less famous Haywain Triptych is one example.

Here the painter returns to the themes of sin and eternal damnation. The central panel is dominated by a large hay wagon that is slowly making its way toward hell. What has always intrigued me are the figures on top of the hay wagon. Despite being surrounded by violence, suffering and chaos, a small group of musicians are singing and playing their instruments. Behind them, a couple embraces. These figures remain calm while below them are fights and disturbances. Hell awaits them too, and yet they have managed to carve out a small space in which love and beauty can flourish.

We are living our own ‘going to hell’ moment. A portion of our country want a rapist, liar, fraudster, and cheat to be our nation’s leader. Climate changes promise endless destruction and suffering, and many continue to reject facts and evidence.

There are no easy solutions, and it looks unlikely that millions will change their thinking or their actions so that future disasters can be averted. Until then, I will keep my place on the hay wagon. I cannot avoid the same fate, but I can carve out some moments of beauty, music, and love.

I’m Frances Jaeger, and that is my Perspective.