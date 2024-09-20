Perspective: Eating pets

The jokes started soon after the incredulous grin on Kamala Harris’s face had begun to fade. Cats and dogs being eaten by illegal immigrants in Ohio? Seriously, this was blurted out by the Republican candidate during a presidential debate.

Over the following days, it felt good to laugh at the many hilarious memes.

After all, Springfield’s police, mayor, even the woman who posted the original lie on Facebook all said it wasn’t true. And the Republican VP candidate admitted that he continues to push the lie so he can keep the issue of illegal immigration in the news.

Never mind that the Haitian immigrants in Springfield are here legally and that the repercussions from the lies continued for days with many bomb threats that closed schools and businesses. Governor DeWine has sent additional security personnel to Springfield to help reassure a terrified public.

Othering people with different customs, languages and religions is a time-honored way to inspire fear and motivate your supporters to vote. This has been part of the Republican playbook for many years and it’s what this farce is really all about. These are unserious candidates on a dead serious mission.

It may feel good to chuckle at an absurdity, especially now during these tense times. But the jokes may well be giving oxygen to the lies. We need to be aware of what’s really going on here and stop when we see that the cost of a good laugh may be prolonging someone else’s pain.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.