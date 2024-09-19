DeKalb area nonprofit is rebranding

A community organization whose outreach spans across northern Illinois has changed its name.

DeKalb County Community Gardens is now called Rooted for Good. The nonprofit that started at a school district garden in 2012 said its mission will remain the same.

Heather Edwards is the executive director of the organization. She said over the years the service slowly extended outside of DeKalb County.

“It was in 2015 that the Walnut Grove Vocational Farm, which is now Rooted for Good Kirkland, started,” she said. “And our grow mobile trucks, which are mobile pantries, we obtained one of those with a grant in 2017.”

In 2020 the nonprofit acquired the Genoa Garden Area Community Food Hub which is now Rooted for Good Genoa.

Edwards said the idea to update the name started about two years ago.

“Because we have been serving out people outside of the county,” she said. “And I think this past year, we really just this made that decided to go with that push right and make that change.”

The organization plans to continue to help with food security. Its reach spans across northern Illinois all the way south to Springfield.