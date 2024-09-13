Kingston man charged with attempted murder in DeKalb stabbing

DeKalb Police Department responded Friday, Sept. 13 to South 1st Street for a call of a person stabbed.

According to a press release, officers arrived on scene and located a male victim, who had a laceration to his abdomen and was bleeding.

The victim was transported to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

The release says a witness stated that the victim and several offenders engaged in a physical altercation, which subsequently led to the reported stabbing.

A suspect fled by car. DeKalb Police Department officers were able to stop the vehicle a few blocks from the crime scene.

Officers found suspected blood inside of the vehicle. Ezequiel Hernandez has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder. Hernandez is being held at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office awaiting criminal court proceedings.