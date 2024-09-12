© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Low-information society

Tom McBride
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:18 AM CDT
AI prompt: Shakespeare watching TV
Pixlr AI
AI prompt: Shakespeare watching TV

If you had lived in Oxford, England 800 years ago, you'd have played games, gone to church, and gathered in pubs. You'd have had no streaming, 24-hour news, or endless advertisements. You'd be living in a low-information society.

 

Without all this media, what might you have talked about? Perhaps such things as family, love, confusion, insecurity, even death.

 

Sometimes I think I watch all those hot new Netflix series because, if I'm invited to a dinner party, I otherwise won't be able to join the conversation. Surely, once upon a time, there were subjects that didn't have to appear on a screen to get discussed.
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
