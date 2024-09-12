Perspective: Low-information society

If you had lived in Oxford, England 800 years ago, you'd have played games, gone to church, and gathered in pubs. You'd have had no streaming, 24-hour news, or endless advertisements. You'd be living in a low-information society.

Without all this media, what might you have talked about? Perhaps such things as family, love, confusion, insecurity, even death.

Sometimes I think I watch all those hot new Netflix series because, if I'm invited to a dinner party, I otherwise won't be able to join the conversation. Surely, once upon a time, there were subjects that didn't have to appear on a screen to get discussed.