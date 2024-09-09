Poetically Yours - A list of haikus
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. This week’s poet is Jenny Bienemann.
Bienemann is a singer, songwriter and poet. In 2018, Bienemann wrote a book called “Haiku Milieu.” She had her friends pick a poem out of the book and asked them to write a poem about it.
She recently published “Sundays with Jenny.”
Bienemann posts haikus on social media and has a website also named “Haiku Milieu. Each Sunday an email goes out to those who are on the email distribution list. Poets are invited to submit their own haikus that can be featured on this platform. Here are a few of her Haikus.
Poems by Jenny Bienemann, Haiku Milieu
SINGLE HAIKU
What’s the point of clouds
of I cannot find your face
in any of them
Add us together
subtract everyone else, and
you get everything
I forget my coat
the rain reminds me of you
I regret nothing
Life is like breathing
each breath in, a reminder
you must breathe out too
Far outnumbering
your mistakes, are miracles
only you could make
GOOD COMPANY
Not the kind for whom
you will have to clean the house
before they come in
also not the kind
that you will worry about
worrying too much
and especially
not the kind that lives to help
not right now, at least
only those who speak
the language of your silence
keep you company
those who need nothing
who only want you to know
you are not alone
who’d take off their shoes
and tiptoe over to you
squeeze your hand, then leave
shutting your door tight
switching on their porch light, just
so you'll know they're there
who then return to
the fullness of their own lives
trusting your process
that’s good company
the kind that makes you better
however you feel
LIFE WANTS TO COME OUT
One line just this long
another no more than this
a final one here
one line at a time
sometimes thick and sometimes thin
sometimes a circle
it is not magic
and everyone can do it
let life move the pen
beware of the doubt
it will say you are no good
and you can’t do it
then your poor ego
still hurt from past endeavors
will tell you to stop
those who know you best
may say that you do not know
what is best for you
those who you love best
afraid of their own shadows
may turn from your light
just this much is true
there is a light inside you
it wants to come out