Poetically Yours - A list of haikus

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. This week’s poet is Jenny Bienemann.

Bienemann is a singer, songwriter and poet. In 2018, Bienemann wrote a book called “Haiku Milieu.” She had her friends pick a poem out of the book and asked them to write a poem about it.

She recently published “Sundays with Jenny.”

Bienemann posts haikus on social media and has a website also named “Haiku Milieu. Each Sunday an email goes out to those who are on the email distribution list. Poets are invited to submit their own haikus that can be featured on this platform. Here are a few of her Haikus.

Poems by Jenny Bienemann, Haiku Milieu

SINGLE HAIKU

What’s the point of clouds

of I cannot find your face

in any of them



Add us together

subtract everyone else, and

you get everything



I forget my coat

the rain reminds me of you

I regret nothing



Life is like breathing

each breath in, a reminder

you must breathe out too

Far outnumbering

your mistakes, are miracles

only you could make

GOOD COMPANY

Not the kind for whom

you will have to clean the house

before they come in

also not the kind

that you will worry about

worrying too much



and especially

not the kind that lives to help

not right now, at least



only those who speak

the language of your silence

keep you company

those who need nothing

who only want you to know

you are not alone



who’d take off their shoes

and tiptoe over to you

squeeze your hand, then leave

shutting your door tight

switching on their porch light, just

so you'll know they're there



who then return to

the fullness of their own lives

trusting your process

that’s good company

the kind that makes you better

however you feel



LIFE WANTS TO COME OUT

One line just this long

another no more than this

a final one here



one line at a time

sometimes thick and sometimes thin

sometimes a circle

it is not magic

and everyone can do it

let life move the pen



beware of the doubt

it will say you are no good

and you can’t do it



then your poor ego

still hurt from past endeavors

will tell you to stop



those who know you best

may say that you do not know

what is best for you



those who you love best

afraid of their own shadows

may turn from your light

just this much is true

there is a light inside you

it wants to come out