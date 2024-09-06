Teachers' Lounge 5-Year Anniversary Spectacular

On a very, very special episode of Teachers' Lounge, our education show turns 5 years old! We're celebrating by remembering some of our favorite moments from over the years.

And if this is your first time hearing our (award-winning!) show -- what a great time to jump in! Teachers' Lounge is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who helped us become who we are today.

Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach or professor is nominated by the folks who listen.



And you can check out our Teachers' Lounge Radio Show. It airs on the last Friday of the month at noon on WNIJ and then again the following Saturday morning at 6 a.m.



SHOW NOTES

Episodes featured:

Music Is Life: 89-Year-Old Retired Choral Teacher & Army Band Veteran

Meet A Reading Specialist & Her Team of Therapy Dogs

'Dear Class of 2020...'

Teachers' Lounge Podcast LIVE at Beloit College with Wayne Au

When Your Older Brother Is Your High School Teacher: A Family of Teachers

One School, One Grade, Three Generations

A school year in the life of a teacher, 2023-24

From 1,800 degree kilns to 3D printers: a ceramics teacher and his cutting edge classroom

Catholic Schools, Service Projects & Prom Draw

Lessons from a hearing special ed teacher & sign language interpreter

Our DeKalb student correspondents teach forensics & the art of communication

Teacher burnout, representation, and a journey from Chicago to Shanghai

The Heartbreaking & Hilarious Notes From Kids On COVID School Closings

'CHUTZ-POW!', Superman & Comic Books As A Social Force

Teaching students how to care for the dying & bereaved

Crocheted opossums, fighting for your students, & student teaching at your old high school

Adaptive physical education & a Sandwich homecoming

Helping first-generation college students succeed

Preaching, Teaching And Writing Raps For Elementary Students

From Language Arts To Rap Battles: The Last Wordbender

The ultimate goal of education with NIU Professor Gulsat Aygen

With Special Guest Educator...My Mom!

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

