Poetically Yours - Do you believe in past lives?



Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other states. This week’s poet is Peggy Heitmann.

Heitmann’s love of poetry began as a child. Her mother read stanzas to her instead of traditional bedtime stories. Heitmann said once her love of words began to weave themselves onto the page, she soon discovered a way to express herself.

Heitmann insists that she was born with a story in her mouth. Though she writes other forms of poetry, she considers herself a narrative poet. Heitmann creates word pictures and watercolor paintings.

Heitmann gifts her art to friends and family. Heitmann said she craves stellar writing and there’s nothing more thrilling than an intoxicating elixir of words. She is honored to be a member of the Rockford Writer’s Guild. Here’s her poem “We’ve Been Here Before.”

At the NY diner

he sits across from me.

Sunlight radiates behind him.

His sienna eyes sparkle

when he looks at me.

As if in slow motion

he turns his head to the right,

speaks to an old man in another booth.

I shudder with the flush of familiar.

When my husband returns his gaze to me,

I tell him,

I know you don’t believe

in past lives,

but I rather fancy the notion.

Next time, could you find me sooner?

He smiles. Winks at me.

Next time—Paris.

Standing under the Eiffel Tower.

Dressed in a dark blue suit.

Perhaps looking a little lost.

I’ll be there

waiting

for you.



