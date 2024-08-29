Perspective:: What the cicadas left behind...

Well, the cicadas are the gift that keeps on giving. Apparently a pesky aftermath of our cicada friends are cicada mites. These little buggers are nearly invisible to the eye and while they are predominantly associated with oak trees, the little fellas can be carried long distances by the wind, parachuting in on unsuspecting targets. They can also go through some window screens, so that is another joy.

All I know is that on Sunday night, my back was SO itchy, I couldn’t fall asleep. It was awful. At one point, I whipped off my nightgown and decided to just sleep with the sheet draped over me. The dog looked over at me like, “What the heck is going on? Even I sleep with my collar on…” She couldn’t believe it.

The next day I marched over to Walgreens and had a pow-wow with the pharmacist. He suggested a nighttime dose of antihistamines. He said that it might make me sleepy, and I was all in. I barely slept a wink the night before. Thankfully, the medication worked and I could sleep with ease.

The only other problem is that ragweed is high now, too. Something tells me I’ve only scratched the surface of seasonal delights. And I don’t mean pumpkin spice…

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.

