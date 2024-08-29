Perspective: Ending poverty is the smart thing to do

On August 19th, I traveled to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago – not to participate, but to protest.

I chose to walk with a small group called the Poor People’s Army. They are correct: neither major party ever seems to address the deprivations and despair of being poor.

The police outnumbered we the protesters. They were ahead and alongside and behind us, all moving as if to isolate a contagion. We arrived at the security perimeter without event and then dispersed.

I believe that Lyndon Johnson was on the right track years ago with his War on Poverty. We need to revive it.

It should occur to the policymakers of today that there’s a certain cold and calculating wisdom to helping people – all people.

A healthy and prosperous citizenry means additional tax revenue. Over time, it also means reduced outlays for food and health care and housing.

Curbing poverty. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the decent thing to do.

And from a public policy standpoint, the curbing of poverty also is the smart thing to do.

I’m Scott Summers, and that is my perspective.