No '1968' unrest as protestors call for end to U.S. military aid to Israel during the DNC

Protestors gathered near the exit of the United Center and recited the names of children killed by Israeli military airstrikes in Gaza as delegates walked past them.

"We are reading the names of the children murdered in Gaza by weapons paid for by your tax dollars and sent there by your Democratic leaders,” a protestor shouted into a megaphone. “The blood of these children is on your hands.”

This Democratic National Convention didn’t spur mass unrest as did the 1968 convention.

But there were other points of comparison between the two Chicago conventions, like the protest of U.S. involvement in foreign conflict.

In the 60s it was the Vietnam War.

Today it’s Israel’s war in Gaza.

Among those marching blocks from the convention was Yusra.

Maria Gardner Lara: "If you had a chance to talk to the President, what would you tell him?"

“I would tell him to stop sending weapons that kill children, humans, women, all people,” Yusra said. “It’s very disgusting.”

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s military assault in Gaza has surpassed 40,000, which includes many women and children.

Israel is the U.S.'s largest recipient of military aid, according to the Council on Foreign Affairs. Earlier this month, the U.S. approved 20 billion in arms sales to Israel.

“They are on the street, they have not homes, and they are still killing them,” Yusra said. “They tell them to go here and there, and they kill them, they bomb them.”

Protestors include students and people of various religious faiths.

Jewish Voice for Peace Chicago wore red t-shirts that read “Not in our name" on the front and “Jews say stop arming Israel” on the back.

“We refuse to let the Israeli government weaponize our religion, and our faith that teaches us that all life is sacred, to be used to slaughter Palestinians in Gaza," said Mollie Hartenstein, a member of the group.

She said the group was there to send one message.

“What we need is an arms embargo now to make us all safer, to make us all freer, and to really end militarization from Chicago to Gaza,” Hartenstein said.

Maria Gardner Lara: "What do you say to the folks that argue Israel is our ally, so we have to continue as things are?"

“Israel is not an ally when they endanger the entire world by escalating things in the Middle East and making no one safe,” she said.

David Stocker of Rockford brought street theater to the marches: a kite, and two cutout heads of cardboard; one of President Joe Biden and another of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also brought a large puppet of a crying woman and a quote bubble that asked, “Why can’t my children live?”

“This is a very specific crowd of people who have experiences or friends in Palestine, relations,” Stocker said. "They've lost family members. So, when they saw this, they understood that I was here to honor them as well.”

Chants of “Free Palestine” and “End the occupation” were heard throughout the actions.

Angelica Benitez of Chicago said what’s happening in Gaza today is part of an ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

“We know that it’s not a conflict per se, but Israel’s military assault is part of colonization, like the colonization that happened in this country,” Benitez said.

Inside the convention, about 22 uncommitted delegates and a group of supporters sought to have a Palestinian-American address the convention to speak of the suffering in Gaza.

That didn’t happen.

“We had uncommitted on the ballot,” said Azra Baig, who was part of the New Jersey delegation. “It represents at least a million people. That's nationwide, so at least address it here. And they're trying, to avoid it.”

She added, “The US says that they want a cease fire, okay? Thank you. Yes, we want a cease fire," she said, “but then they give 20 some billion dollars [to Israel] last week. Make that make sense. You can't have a cease fire when you're sending fire.”

She said Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in safety and security.

“It's so disproportionate what the Palestinians have been facing,” Baig said. “Hospitals, schools, you name it, everything is destroyed. There's nothing left, and the people are dying of famine, starvation, malnutrition, babies are being shot at.”

After Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech, crowds headed to the exit and protestors were there, chanting at the edge of the security parameter as police formed a line seeking to limit their movement.

