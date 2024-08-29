© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Enjoy the waning days of summer with Yorkville's Hometown Days Festival

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:34 AM CDT
Come celebrate Hometown Days in Yorkville this Labor Day weekend at Beecher Community Park from Aug 29-September1.
Shay Remus
Come celebrate Hometown Days in Yorkville this Labor Day weekend at Beecher Community Park from Aug 29-September1.

Today's Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Yorkville for the Hometown Days Festival.
Hometown Days will be held at Beecher Community Park (908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, IL 60560) and run from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 1.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Shay Remus of the Yorkville Parks & Rec Department to discuss this Kendall County party and its ballyhooed farewell to summer.

The two chat about the festival, with the highlight on "cute" events like a dog jumping and swimming competition, to an adorable baby contest.

For the more mature crowd there will be an Adult Night with live music and cold beer, plus bags tournament with cash prizes.

And for the bookworms out there, a used book sale will be held over multiple days of the festival, with much of the inventory being sold for 50 cents and under!

Northern Illinois residents can bask in a few more late nights in your crisp white shirts, flip flops and shorts over this long weekend at Yorkville's Hometown Days Festival.

The full conversation can be heard in the link above.

