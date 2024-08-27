© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Rockford's Linda Abronski leaves a legacy of inspiration and remarkable performances

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published August 27, 2024 at 11:15 PM CDT
Linda Abronski in "Our Town"
Linda Abronski in "Our Town"
Linda Abronski in "Our Town"

One of the brightest stars of Rockford theater has died. Linda Abronski was a founding member of Artists' Ensemble Theater in 2004 and graced the stage for decades before with New American Theater.

Artists' Ensemble Theater

Abronski died August 17 shortly after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

She starred in countless stage productions in the Rockford area, including “Nickel and Dimed,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and a number of P.G. Wodehouse plays, often with her partner in life and on stage, Steve Vrtol. She was also a fixture in the annual Hometown Holiday variety shows.

Abronski even took on a part in WNIJ’s COVID-era collaboration with Artists' Ensemble Theater, Agatha Christie’s “The Curse of the Western Star.”

A celebration of Abronski’s life is planned for this Saturday, August 31, at a friend’s home in Rockford. There are also plans in the works for a celebration in December.

Linda Abronski (wearing light colors) at a Hometown Holiday rehearsal in 2015
Susan Stephens
Linda Abronski (3rd from the right, wearing light colors) at a Hometown Holiday rehearsal in 2015

 
WNIJ News Artists Ensemble Theater
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
