© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Who would disparage the Medal of Honor?

Northern Public Radio | By Sharon Nicola
Published August 27, 2024 at 3:02 AM CDT
Six of the 60 living Congressional Medal of Honor recipients: Melvin Morris, Jose Rodela, Ryan Pitts, Alfred Rascon, Thomas Payne, and Robert O'Malley
Congressional Medal of Honor Society, cmohs.org
Six of the 60 living Congressional Medal of Honor recipients: Melvin Morris, Jose Rodela, Ryan Pitts, Alfred Rascon, Thomas Payne, and Robert O'Malley

The Medal of honor is awarded to military service personnel for conspicuous gallantry and resolute courage at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.

 

And let’s be clear: from the moment these men and women take their oath to the constitution, before they even put on their uniform, they have sacrificed their personal liberties to answer that call.

 

Perhaps not every veteran deserves the medal of honor. Most honored their oath, fulfilled their contract, served with integrity, were honorably discharged, and resumed civilian life. Those who were wounded, maimed, or disabled may have received the Purple Heart while for many, emotional and psychic wounds have gone unrecognized.

 

But for the former president and commander in chief to equate the medal of honor with the civilian-grade medal of freedom, and to disparage that medal while currying favor with a generous political donor, is beyond despicable. My heart clutches and my stomach churns listening to him.

 

So, to all veterans and men and women currently in uniform, please remember that our country has not always elected a superlative human being as president. Many made us proud. A few made us regret our choices at the polls.

 

Not one has held up our veterans and war wounded with such conspicuous and offensive disdain.

 

Once again, I am reminded why I find that little guy under the golden hairpiece so distasteful and repugnant.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesSharon Nicola
Sharon Nicola
After a nearly 40-year career in school and public libraries, Sharon Nicola feels compelled to break her professional code of silence and speak up for our democracy.
See stories by Sharon Nicola