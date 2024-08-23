Large-scale pieces added to Rock Falls sculpture park

A Rock Falls art display will give the community an elevated view.

Nine new sculptures will join four permanent ones at the Run Bike and Walk path, 201 E. 2nd St. in the city. These figures will stay in place for one year. Melinda Jones is the director of Rock Falls Tourism and Events. She said she is more excited about this year’s additions than those in previous years, in part because of their stature — some are ten feet tall, and one, 12 feet tall.

"And they'll look really nice over at the park," she said, "because it's overlooking the river, and we're right next to the Rock River.”

Jones said the yearly search for sculptures starts in January. A juried selection is done, and the choices are made in June. Since these are temporary, the public can buy the pieces.

The community can see the new additions this weekend or virtually with the Otocast app.

“Because the sculptures are there all year, and the artists aren't there all year,” she added. “So, they can go to that app, they can find the location of that piece, and then they can go in and listen to what the artist has to say about why he did the piece.”

The public can also experience an outdoor art gallery during the upcoming event.

“We've got everything from paintings of oil and acrylic,” Jones said. “We have gourd paintings, we have photography, we have jewelry, just a little bit of everything, stained glass.”

The Art In The Park Outdoor Art Gallery and Sculpture Walk takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls. The event will include music, food trucks and more.



