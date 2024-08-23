© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Large-scale pieces added to Rock Falls sculpture park

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:47 AM CDT
Nemesis by Gregory Mendez - Decatur, Indiana
Rock Falls - RB&W Sculpture Walk | Visit Rock Falls
Nemesis by Gregory Mendez - Decatur, Indiana

A Rock Falls art display will give the community an elevated view.

Nine new sculptures will join four permanent ones at the Run Bike and Walk path, 201 E. 2nd St. in the city. These figures will stay in place for one year. Melinda Jones is the director of Rock Falls Tourism and Events. She said she is more excited about this year’s additions than those in previous years, in part because of their stature — some are ten feet tall, and one, 12 feet tall.

"And they'll look really nice over at the park," she said, "because it's overlooking the river, and we're right next to the Rock River.”

Seeing Everything by David Zahn - Moline, Illinois
Rock Falls - RB&W Sculpture Walk | Visit Rock Falls
Seeing Everything by David Zahn - Moline, Illinois  

Jones said the yearly search for sculptures starts in January. A juried selection is done, and the choices are made in June. Since these are temporary, the public can buy the pieces.

The community can see the new additions this weekend or virtually with the Otocast app.

“Because the sculptures are there all year, and the artists aren't there all year,” she added. “So, they can go to that app, they can find the location of that piece, and then they can go in and listen to what the artist has to say about why he did the piece.”

The public can also experience an outdoor art gallery during the upcoming event.

“We've got everything from paintings of oil and acrylic,” Jones said. “We have gourd paintings, we have photography, we have jewelry, just a little bit of everything, stained glass.”

The Art In The Park Outdoor Art Gallery and Sculpture Walk takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls. The event will include music, food trucks and more.

 

 

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
