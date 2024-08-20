© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Have a Rockford story? - Now's your time to tell it

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:20 PM CDT
Northern Public Radio

A Rockford writer is looking for other creatives to share stories for an upcoming collection.

Rachel León is a fiction writer, essayist and editor. She pitched an idea for a Rockford Anthology to Belt Publishing. This publishing company produces anthologies for many cities in the Midwest. León said the Rockford submissions are also open to those who don’t have a literary background.

“I really believe everyone's a storyteller,” she said. “And this is essentially like a collection of Rockford stories. So, the tagline we have is, 'We want your Rockford story.'”

(2) Facebook

Two workshops will take place next month. One will focus on all things Rockford and the other will teach participants how to write an essay.

León said the anthology will give other states an insight into the city.

“So, this is an opportunity to dispel the stereotypes about Rockford and to give a more accurate and well-rounded portrait of the city to, you know, a national readership,” she said.

Submissions can be made by past and current Rockford residents. All ages are welcome. More information can be found on the Rockford Anthology Facebook page. The deadline is Oct. 15. The book will be released in 2026.
