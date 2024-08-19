Slideshow: Illinois Delegate Breakfast at the DNC, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024

On the first day of the Democratic National Convention, members of the Illinois delegation meet for a breakfast with several speakers including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen, and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.

The first day of the Democratic National Convention usually doesn’t draw much attention, but it’s also is expected to be the largest day of protest. Folks across the country are expected to march calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. Earlier this month, the Biden Administration announced its sending over 3.5 billion in military aid.

During a press conference, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth addressed the Israel-Hamas war. The U.S. response has drawn protesters to Chicago. Duckworth is a veteran.

"We need to continue to support our ally Israel," Duckworth said. "At the same time, we need to remember the hostages need to come home. Many of them have died in captivity. But, we also have to work to get humanitarian aid into Gaza."

Illinois Senior Senator Dick Durbin says he supports a ceasefire to end the Israel-Hamas, and dismissed any consideration for an end to U.S. military support for Israel, when he says, “That’s not happening.”

The energy was high as speaker after speaker addressed the Illinois delegation’s first morning breakfast as part of the Democratic National Convention.

State Representative Maurice West was there. He says he hopes to hear about “kitchen table issues” this week.

“What's important, and what we can do to make things easier and take the load off of individuals," West said, "[and] to keep away from the partisan crap that we've been seeing over this time and, like we have already been hearing, bring joy back into politics and camaraderie back into this process.”

Also on his mind is the recent police killing of 36-year-old Sonya Massey of Springfield. The case has brought national attention to police accountability.

West has been a major proponent of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act. The state legislation brought forth changes to policing and the criminal justice system.

“It hurts that we have to lose individuals for this to happen," he said, "but I'm hoping it gets traction on the federal side for criminal justice reform bills that are just as remarkable or just as impactful as the Safe-T Act."

West says it may be too early to tell if there will be further tweaks to the law at the state level.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is expected to be among the speakers at Monday's convention. Underwood's remarks will focus on healthcare and the view that the party's presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, is the best advocate for improving healthcare system and ensuring women's reproductive health. Underwood is registered nurse and represents Illinois' 14th congressional district.

