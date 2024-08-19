Poetically Yours - When the light goes out

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems from northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Auburn high school’s LIT UP group member, Effadea Rowe.

The LIT UP poetry group started as a sixth-grade project in 2015 by Lori Beach-Glass. LIT is short for the word literature. The students are in high school now, but they continue to plaster their words across the community. This group participates in an open Mic at the Certified Open Mic and Poetry Slam at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center.

LIT UP visited WNIJ and performed on Facebook Live in April. During this visit, some of the students left lyrical gifts. This poem is by Rowe. It’s called “Dark.”

Flashlight, oh, Flashlight...where have you gone?

When the room is so dark, I can't see what's going on!

An endless sight of black...

And I can't find my flashlight to be able to make it out and back.

Have I lost something so dear?

Something I need to be able to have no fears?

Because when you're sitting in the dark alone...

Those nasty creatures will decide to eat you first.

Before you can even think to breath...

The darkness creeps like an outcast black sheep.

Where is my flashlight to stop these bad things from eating me?

Dark as midnight...

Dark as the shades of night...

Dark like a dead person in a coffin.

Dark as death's eye.

How could I possibly survive without my flashlight...

To light up my terrifying dark nights?

When the world is quiet, that flashlight provides love.

You can't just replace a flashlight...

When you guys have been through so much!

But you know what they say...

"When it dies, just get a new one"

But that was my flashlight...even though it died!

So, I'll sit on my bedroom floor, hands wet from the tears I cried.

The darkness isn't just outside...

It's also inside.

I'll put my legs up, hold them, and bury my head in my lap.

I'll hold my dead flashlight until it lights up and decides to come back.

Flashlight, oh Flashlight...

I'm asking you...

Please provide me with light

Just one last time.



