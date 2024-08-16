Latest effort to pass ceasefire resolution in Rockford fails

The Israel-Hamas War has gone for over 10 months. Since January, community members and a local group called Rockford for Palestine have urged the Rockford City Council to pass a ceasefire resolution.

At the most recent legislative and lobbying committee meeting, Ald. Bill Rose introduced a ceasefire resolution. The resolution didn’t receive another pledge of support, or a second motion, which would allow for alderperson to discuss and possibly vote on the resolution.

Rose and others, including Rockford for Palestine, said they're disappointed by the result but will continue to build support for the measure.

“It's important that we recognize - A - that Palestine exists, and - B - that what's happening to them is not okay, and that we should not be sending tax dollars to fund the genocide of the Palestinian people,” Rose said.

The language of the resolution mirrored text that was passed by Boston’s City Council. It also included a reference to the United Auto Workers and other unions. In July, they penned a letter to President Biden urging him to stop sending military aid to Israel, so that a ceasefire can be achieved.

The Israel-Hamas war began in October after Hamas attacked Israel, killing an estimated 1,000 Israelis. Since then, Israel’s military assault has killed an estimated 40,000 Palestinians including women and children, in which an independent UN expert deemed there were clear indications Israel has violated three acts in the UN Genocide Convention. Israel disputes those findings. The United Nations’ highest court ruled earlier this year that Israel must take action to prevent acts of genocide.