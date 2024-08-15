© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Reach! It! Out!: Chasing the dragon boat | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Susan StephensDan Libman
Published August 15, 2024 at 2:27 AM CDT
Official logo of the Flying Ears dragon boat team.
Soencer Tritt
Official logo of the Flying Ears dragon boat team.

What do you get when you combine dragons, boats, a touch of “oh my!” and 22 dedicated athletes? The coolest sport you’ve never heard of! Dragon boating has roots in ancient China and branches all over the world…including a lake near you. The Under Rocks crew dons life vests and heads to Shabbona Lake for their latest adventure.
Tags
WNIJ News Under RocksShabbona Lake State Park
