Perspective: Standing small in a land of giants

I just got back from a trip from Iowa. A cousin was getting married and I was lucky enough to go. Since the wedding was a bit of a drive from my aunt’s and uncle’s house in Des Moines, we had to get a hotel room for the night after the wedding.

I haven’t been to a hotel since way before the pandemic. I was shocked by the changes. The very first thing I noticed was how high the bed was. It was at least up to my upper thigh. I know I am vertically challenged at 5’2”, but this was ridiculous. I thought I was going to need a step stool to get into bed. And right away I thought of my dog, Zoe, who likes to hop up on my bed at home to sleep with me. She would have herniated herself trying to get up on this bed.

At breakfast, the fun continued. Tall high top tables greeted us in the breakfast area. Again, I had to hoist myself up on the chair, feet dangling once I got up there. The shower was another experience: the shower head was mounted quite high, I probably would have had to stand on my tippy toes to touch it.

That’s it. Before my next trip I am going to load up on all the foods my dad used to say that if I ate them, they would put hair on my chest: bread crusts, liver, broccoli. I figure that might help in the height department.

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.