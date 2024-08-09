Swim fans call on DeKalb Park Dist. Board to save Olympic-size pool

Nineteen-year-old Nicole Skrzypek has been swimming in Hopkins pool for 13 years.

“It's a great way for me to clear my mind,” said Skrzypek. “I use it a lot, especially when I'm stressed. It's a good way to kind of let all my energy out.”

She frequented the pool as a member of the DeKalb County Swim team and lifeguard.

Skrzypek along with her teammates and community members recently spoke against the DeKalb Park District Board’s plan to reduce the size of the pool.

“Taking that opportunity away from so many young swimmers, Skrzypek said, “even people who just want to learn how to swim, I feel it's just really unfair for people who might be really passionate about the sport.”

The pool was built in the 1970s and has been closed this summer, as the DeKalb Park District plans on building a smaller pool at the same location. The pool has been in disrepair for several years.

The current pool is Olympic-sized, 50 meters long. Under the DeKalb Park District Board’s plan, the new pool would be reduced to 25 meters length -- decreasing capacity from 1,000 to 750 people -- and include a zero-depth entry.

Skrzypek said the shorter length pool hinders the swim team’s endurance, which they need for competitions that require longer distances.

Michelle McGill, a coach for the DeKalb County Swim Team has also spoken up against the smaller pool design.

“I just feel like,” McGill said, “that the community doesn't deserve a pool that's smaller.”

McGill, who said she’s been passionate about swimming since she was a child, has also been a swim instructor.

“Swimming is such an important skill for kids to learn,” she said, “and I think the pool is an important asset for our community,”

The DeKalb County Board created two committees over the years that reviewed pool renovation plans.

McGill was on the most recent committee, which finished up in 2022. She said its members agreed that keeping the pool size was important.

She said plans for a zero-depth entry will drastically reduce the area for actual swimming.

A zero-depth entry allows for swimmers to enter the pool as at the beach, with the depth gradually increasing.

“Our community right now is used to having lap lanes open all day,” Mcgill said, “and so that's going to take also reduce the size of the area that kids are going to be able to swim in, splash in.”

The DeKalb Park District’s new executive director, Paul Zepezauer, said the plan for a smaller pool is about budget considerations.

“There was a plan that had a 50-meter pool,” Zepezauer said, “but then the construction estimate that came back for that kind of shifted the focus of a redesign into more of the 25-meter pool with the zero-depth entry.”

He said the smaller pool plan with the zero-depth entry may still cover the same square footage as a 50-meter pool, but with a smaller volume theoretically would require less water treatment to be done.

He adds inflation has also raised the price for construction and services.

“It's been a difficult time the last four years,” Zepezauer said, “trying to project what things are going to cost when you're looking at projects for sure.”

DeKalb resident Linh Nguyen said any budget concerns could be settled by seeking outside funding to help pay for a 50-meter pool.

“We’ve pushed for the new director to start exploring for additional matching fundings out there,” Nguyen said, “from federal, state, and perhaps the county and city.”

She has recommended several agencies to Zepezauer, including the Sycamore Park District, which closed its pool in 2022.

“We suggest,” Nguyen said, “that perhaps a collaboration with Sycamore Park District for additional funding.”

She said in return, Sycamore residents would be charged a resident fee instead of a non-resident fee to access the pool.

Nguyen said the park district board has given pool advocates a mixed response.

“They want to get things done,” she said, “and I hear a lot of pushback about looking for new funding additional funding so that we can have the pool that can serve the community.”

Several Park district board members did not respond to request for comment. Park District Commissioner David Castro declined an interview, but in a message says he will be watching closely as the process evolves.

Meanwhile, McGill said that while board members have their hearts in a good place, they seemed to be rushing to making a decision that will have long term impact on the community.

“They want to just get something built,” she said, “and it doesn't really matter what it is, or if it's really going to be a good fit for our community.”

The demolition of the existing pool is expected to begin in the fall. As far as the timeline for the completion of a new pool facility, Zepezauer said he’s hesitant to provide one since the board has not finalized a plan nor selected a builder.