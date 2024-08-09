Poetically Yours - A daughter remembering her dad

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives: a poet, a journalist, and an educator. And these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock. Today’s poem is about Loncaric’s father. It’s called “The Steelworker.”

The Steelworker

Flannel shirt, long johns,

heavy trousers,

he knew, if he “layered” himself,

he could somehow survive

the bone-crushing cold

of the Gary steel mills.

Once he was struck

by a massive steel hook,

his short, barrel-chested body

buoyant enough to escape a death blow.

In the clanging, belching steel mills,

my fathered disappeared

into the soupy filth

of a grinding daily routine,

kept his sense of humor

sharing stories of co-workers

with strange nick-names and secrets.

I still remember the man who fell asleep,

awakened in a panic

to twitching whiskers, beady eyes,

quickly shook off the hungry teeth

of an overly plump rat.

My father saw it all,

a non-descript co-worker

who slipped into women’s lingerie

at the end of his shift,

a lottery winner who lost every cent

to messy relationships,

a beatnik who once studied psychology.

Years of accumulated grittiness

hunched over my father like a blanket

of thick fog on an unforgiving Gary night.

A determined little man,

an immigrant son

of tough Croatian stock, my father

kept chipping away 40 years

at this mind-numbing daily routine

so we, his privileged children,

would never have to suffer

though filthy, exhausting work.



