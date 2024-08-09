Female energy will fill Rockford's air this Sunday

A certain magnetism will fill the air in Rockford this Sunday.

This is the 7th year for the Female Energy Festival. The gathering highlights women entrepreneurs.

Kara Davis is the Senior Sales Manager at the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She said the event is more of a movement.

“There's a whole energy behind it. I don't know if you've seen their branding online, but it's been very creative and consistent," she said. "So, they're going to have a car show there. So that's something that you don't see normally, but it's, you know, very unique and diverse.”

The festival was created by Evangelina Jimenez. Davis said the city is thankful that Jimenez came up with this idea.

“I'm just really inspired by Evangelina as the organizer, and you know, she's bringing some stimulation to downtown," Davis added, "and it will drive some economic impact to the area.”

Davis said there are expected to be 70 vendors with about 1500 attendees.

The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at UW Health Sports Factory. The cost is $5 for adults and children over 5.

