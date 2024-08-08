Walker announces he will join the race for DeKalb Mayor in 2025

It appears Cohen Barnes will face several challengers in the DeKalb Mayor’s race next year.

Linh Nguyen announced late last month that she plans to run for the position in 2025.

7th Ward Alderman John Walker says he also plans to throw his hat into the ring.

Walker met with supporters this week to make the announcement.

He told WNIJ he made his decision because he believes that it's time for a change in leadership. He adds that he feels the city is going in the right direction thanks to a "plethora of people working together."

He says he is a good listener and feels his role in city government has prepared him for seeking a higher leadership role.

"I'm that guy," Walker said. "I'm authentic and straight to the point."

Walker has lived in the community for 30 years where he has raised four children. He works at UPS and says that has uniquely positioned him to have a niche in DeKalb to interact with residents of the city about their concerns.