The art of building chairs, guitars and a student's confidence | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Tracey Sanderson! She’s an agriculture teacher at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. She not only teaches classes like Intro to agriculture, she’s also teaching woodworking, welding, engines, horticulture, pre-veterinary science -- the list goes on and on.

And sometimes she needs to add another skill to the utility belt for one of her students. Recently, she had a student super into music and so she decided to learn how to build guitars…and reached out to a guitar maker for lessons.

“He literally starts laughing! He goes, ‘either you're the best teacher ever or you have no idea what you're doing,'" she said. "I was just chuckling. I have a kid who has this need. I can reach the kids need by learning this new skill. I'm going to learn this new skill.”

Her students also farm a plot every year and do comprehensive scientific research on it. We talk about why it’s important for her students to have access to all of these programs and trades, why she’s passionate about all of this, how she found herself teaching ag in Kenya, and so much more.

Tracey Sanderson

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche."

