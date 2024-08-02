Poetically Yours - A new beginning

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and a few from other areas. Today we feature a collaborative poem between husband and wife, Susan Schubert Zeiser and Tom Zeiser.

Susan and Tom’s former spouses passed away in the last few years. These two found each other and about a year after they started dating, they tied the knot. Last week we played the first half of the poem. The entire “Call and Response” poem is listed below.



Susan’s Call, Tom’s Response

Susan: I asked him to meet me for “coffee” I said

Tom: I don’t drink it, how about dinner instead

Susan: He asked me to be my boyfriend, I’ll be his girl

Tom: She said OK darling let’s give it a whirl

Susan: He asked me to marry him it was too soon

Tom: OK, we’ll wait, how about June?

Susan: A week on an island twenty-four seven

Tom: We both knew then, together was heaven

Susan: A date was set, a wedding we planned

Tom: I’m her husband, she’s my wife, together we stand

Susan: Married and happy I can say

Tom: I love you in every way every day.

Tom’s Call Susan's Response.

Tom: I was a widower who had lost his wife.

Susan: I was a widow alone in my life.

Tom: She had written a book I wanted to buy.

Susan: I found myself wondering who was this guy?

Tom: I asked her out to dinner. We had to wait.

Susan: I came down with COVID the very next day.

Tom: We got together at her house movies to see

Susan: He picked out “Reptilicus” especially for me.

Tom: A few months later, I knew it was the day

Susan: He asked me to be his girlfriend. And I said, Okay.

Tom: We enjoyed being together. Our relationship grew.

Susan: I knew that we had a love that was true.

Tom: A week on Washington Island was a beautiful thing.

Susan: When we got home, we bought me a ring.

Tom: A year went by plans were made.

Susan: And then it was here, our wedding day.

Tom: Now we are starting our new life together

Susan: With him and his cats. It's better than ever.

