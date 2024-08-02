Perspective: Always put out cheese

Every time we have a party, I make a charcuterie board.

Lately I've been restless because I am writing a book. I've hit a wall. I don't know whether I want to continue with the half written literary memoir or put it on pause and work on something else. The something else I've been contemplating is a guide to life inspired by my grandmother.

I read a lot of personal development books for my work. I interview a lot of authors. My own personal development has been heavily influenced by my grandmother who I've been thinking about a lot because she is 93.

The charcuterie boards are an extension of my home training. She had me setting out cheese for parties when I was seven years old. My mother puts out brie when we have company. Serving cheese is so deeply engrained in my upbringing that the charcuterie trend was something that I embraced with ease. Charcuterie is a lesson in personal development.

Alongside cheese plates, my grandmother also taught me to always find a mentor, to ask for more responsibility, and to always look like a million bucks. This is the woman who insisted on packing business attire for assisted living.

Lately, I've put my grandmother's old clothes on like armor and took her wisdom with me to job interviews, church, and my every day hustle. She's got dementia now, it's my job to pass these rules on to my own children.

We’ll start with cheese.